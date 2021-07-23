Beechcraft Bonanzas and Barons set to depart from La Crosse Regional Airport on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're near the La Crosse Regional Airport on Saturday, you may want to keep an eye on the sky.

More than 136 Beechcraft Bonanza and Barron aircraft will assemble and fly in the world's largest formation of civilian airplanes as they depart the La Crosse Regional Airport and head for the Eaa Air Venture in Oshkosh.

Planes will begin taxiing from the runway at about 11:30 AM. The three lead planes will take off about 11:45 AM.

"It’s a really unique thing to see," said Colgan Air President Kelly Colgan. "They depart three abreast and they are about each row is about 10 feet apart, so it’s a very well organized and a very well oiled machine that they have here and I’m very impressed with how organized and all the preparation that goes into this."

If you would like to watch the planes depart the airport, you can park in the cell phone parking lot near the Regional Airport terminal.