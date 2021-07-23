Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations as part of the continuing crackdown on civil society activists and independent media. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka Anti-AIDS group and an organization assisting disabled people. Human Constanta said in a statement Friday that the authorities didn’t explain why they decided to close the group. Belarus’ authoritarian president vowed Thursday to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.”