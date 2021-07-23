Biden stumps for McAuliffe in early test of political clout

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his first major political foray since taking office, campaigning on Friday for a fellow moderate Democrat while selling his signature infrastructure plan and previewing his party’s 2022 midterm election strategy. Biden was set to take the short trip to Virginia to back Terry McAuliffe, a former governor looking for a second term whose centrist leanings in many ways mirror those of the president. Looming as an early test to the strength of Biden’s coalition and coattails, the race will be an early measure of voters’ judgement on Democratic control of all branches of the federal government.