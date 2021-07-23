Big Ten embraces College Football Playoff expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten is mostly embracing the idea of a College Football Playoff expansion. Commissioner Kevin Warren has not definitively backed the proposal to grow the CFP from four to 12 teams. Coaches seem to like the idea. Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he likes having a little more wiggle room to get into the field. Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern has some questions, but likes the idea of hosting a playoff game in December in suburban Chicago.