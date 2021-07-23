China closing county near Myanmar for mass virus testing

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says everyone in a county in the southwest near Myanmar will be tested for the coronavirus following a spike in infections. The announcement says businesses and schools in Jiangcheng County in Yunnan province will close Monday and Tuesday while nucleic acid testing is carried out. Travel into and out of the county will be prohibited. Yunnan has reported a spike in infections traced to nearby Myanmar, where a military government that seized power in February is struggling to contain a surge in cases. The Yunnan health agency says 297 people are being treated for the virus, including 218 who are believed to have been infected abroad.