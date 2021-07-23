Concern mounts about possible Turkish law on media funding

ISTANBUL (AP) — Press freedom groups have expressed concern about comments by Turkish officials about possible legislation to regulate foreign funding for media and the dissemination of fake news. A top aide to Turkey’s president said this week that the country needs a regulation on media outlets that receive foreign funds. Turkish journalists also reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party plans to review whether the country needs a law against disseminating fake news. Media Freedom Rapid Response and 23 allied groups said Friday that foreign funding is a critical source of income for independent news outlets in Turkey as they face government pressure. Mainstream Turkish media is mostly run by businesses close to the government.