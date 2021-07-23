German far-right fails in bid to oust state governor

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party has failed in an attempt to unseat the left-wing governor of an eastern German state. It was a long-shot bid that opponents denounced as political theater. Bjoern Hoecke is one of the hardest-right figures in Alternative for Germany. He won only his party’s 22 votes in the 90-seat state legislature of Thuringia state for his effort on Friday to topple governor Bodo Ramelow. The region has been in political flux since a 2019 election stripped Ramelow’s three-party coalition government of its majority.