GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze. Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors and limit charging to 90% of battery capacity. They also should not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. GM says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged. The second recall comes after two Bolts that had been fixed under a previous recall caught fire. It covers about 69,000 Bolts worldwide from 2017, 2018 and part of the 2019 model year. GM says it’s still working on repairs but it’s likely battery parts will be replaced.