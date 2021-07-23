Heat and humidity intensifies.

Hot and humid weather continues…

Highs in the 90s developed today as southerly winds increased. Humidity levels remain high and it was certainly uncomfortable. Remember to stay hydrated and cool during these times of extreme heat. Highs should remain in the 90s through Wednesday.

Isolated t-storms possible early this weekend…

A trough of low pressure will slide through the area early tomorrow morning, and a few t-storms will be popping up later tonight into early tomorrow. Unfortunately they won’t be producing widespread drought-reducing amounts, and most of Saturday will be hot, humid and dry.

Longer range outlook…

Our next 7 days will feature above normal readings, and the longer range outlooks favor more of the same. We will add to our number of 90 degree days over the next several days. This isn’t rare because statistically this is our hottest time of the year.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts low through tomorrow, but the mold spore counts into the air will continue quite high.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden