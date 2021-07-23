Investigation underway near West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation is underway near West Salem by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Roads around the scene near the intersection of County Highway M and County Highway S were blocked off by sheriff's deputies since Friday morning.

The reason for the investigation isn't known, but the WXOW crew on the scene has observed a number of official vehicles near the intersection including a vehicle believed to belong to the state crime lab.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office told WXOW that more information would be released by Sheriff Jeff Wolf later Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Details may change as new information becomes available.