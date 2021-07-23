La Crosse Center receives grant to aid in pandemic recovery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Center has been awarded the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant receiving just over $1.9 million in federal funding.

The grant aims to help the Center recover from the fallout of COVID-19. According to La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey, they were forced to issue layoffs and furlough some of its employees during the pandemic. As such, Fahey said the grant came at a good time for the Center.

"We had reserves at the La Crosse Center that covered all of the expenses we had in 2020. In 2021, we were coming up short," said Fahey. "So, this Shuttered Venue Grant is coming at a good time for us to cover some of those expenses that we were experiencing."

According to officials, the grant plans to help pay for some of the center's expenses dating back to March 2020, all the way through the end of 2021. Fahey explained the program has very specific guidelines on what the organization can put the grant towards, with authorities set to monitor and audit the funding.

Fahey also pointed out that the center is not the only one to benefit from the grant, as thousands of U.S. organizations, ranging from private businesses to municipally-owned buildings, also applied. Additionally, Fahey stated several other organizations in the area also received the grant, among them Country Boom and local movie theaters.

For information on the La Crosse Center's upcoming events, see the organization's website.