La Crosse Post 52 defeats Middleton to advance to State

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The final game of the 2021 AAA Region 7 Legion Baseball Tournament took place in Copeland Park, with La Crosse Post 52 taking on Middleton.

After a slow first two innings, Post 52 got things started with a hit from Riley Klar. The ball went right past the Middleton second baseman, and two runners made their way to home plate from the hit. Post 52 was up 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Mikey Miller kept the ball rolling for Post 52 with a hit to left field. That hit sent another pair of runners past home plate. The hits did not stop there, immediately after Miller, pitcher, Brandon Stadtler nailed a ball all the way to the fence. Once again, two runners make it home, Post 52 led 9-0 by the end of the fourth.

A quick fifth inning flew by, Post 52 gaining one more run, Middleton still stumped. With a lead of 10 runs, Post 52 ended the game in five innings with a final score of 10-0.

Brandon Stadtler pitched a great game for Post 52, keeping Middleton from scoring any runs with numerous strikeouts.

Post 52 goes on to compete in the State Tournament, it will be their first appearance since 2012.