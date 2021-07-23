Odd couple: Mayfield, rocker Alice Cooper team for TV spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — They are an odd couple, all right — Baker Mayfield and Alice Cooper. The unlikely pairing of the Cleveland Browns quarterback and shock rock’s godfather took place during a TV commercial shoot for Progressive’s popular “At Home With Baker Mayfield” campaign. It features Mayfield and his wife, Emily, living inside FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns. In the new spots for the award-winning campaign’s third season, Mayfield and Cooper are neighbors. Mayfield knew a little about Cooper before the shoot, but had no idea the 73-year-old known for his wild stage theatrics was also a scratch golfer.