Police investigate child sexual abuse case, apparent suicide

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in Marshalltown and Ames are investigating an apparent suicide that could be connected to a sexual exploitation investigation. Marshalltown police said Friday they are investigating a report of inappropriate sexual contact between a former Marshalltown school employee and a student. When officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in Ames on Thursday, a gunshot was heard inside the home. A man was found dead in the basement and preliminary investigation indicates he died by suicide. The Marshalltown school district confirmed the man who died was the subject of the sexual exploitation investigation. Earlier this month, a Marshalltown middle school teacher charged with having inappropriate contact with a child was found dead in an apparent suicide.