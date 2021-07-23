REPORT: Extension talks end with Davante Adams

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — The drama within the Green Bay Packers organization is no longer only with Aaron Rodgers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davante Adams and the Packers have broken off long-term extension talks and there aren’t plans to resume them.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Rapoport furthered the report saying that “the proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid wide reciever.”

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Adams is under contract for the 2021 season and will make $12.25 million. After that he becomes a free agent.

The news comes only days before training camp. The first practice is next Wednesday, but the team reports on Tuesday.