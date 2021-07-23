Sanz: The Olympics are magic that the world was missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Alejandro Sanz just earned another accolade to go with his 29 Grammys: Olympic performer. The Spanish sensation joined John Legend, Keith Urban and Angelique Kidjo to spread the message of peace at the Tokyo Games in a pre-recorded rendition of an unofficial Olympic anthem, “Imagine,” the John Lennon-Yoko Ono standard. Sanz told The Associated Press in a video call from Andalusia, Spain, that the song is “one of the most beautiful pop hymns that have been written in history.” He says the song’s message is necessary now more than ever.