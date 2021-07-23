Sex abuse lawsuit vs. former hockey coach adds 3 plaintiffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former hockey players have joined an existing federal lawsuit against multiple organizations and a college and youth coach who allegedly sexually abused them during the 1980s. The total of eight plaintiffs includes former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Frank Pietrangelo. They’ve accused Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of repeated sexual assault, abuse, molestation and harassment while they played on his teams at various levels of the sport. Many of the alleged victims, all male, were minors at the time. The original civil complaint was filed in district court in Minneapolis in May.