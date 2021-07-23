Twins overtake Angels 5-4 with rally in 8th inning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Minnesota on a throwing error by catcher Kurt Suzuki as the Twins rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. Ryan Jeffers hit the tying RBI single off Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who was summoned for what would’ve been a six-out save. The throw home on the single by Jeffers was way off the plate. Then Suzuki misfired to third to try to get Gordon, who hustled in for the lead. Angels starter Alex Cobb had to leave before the sixth inning because of a blister on his right index finger.