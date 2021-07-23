US airstrike in Somalia is 2nd this week against al-Shabab

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. forces have conducted an airstrike in Somalia against an al-Qaida affiliate — the second such U.S. attack against al-Shabab this week. A Pentagon spokeswoman, Cindi King, says the strike Friday was coordinated with the Somali government and took place in the Galmudug area of central Somalia. King says U.S. forces were advising Somali partner forces remotely and were not accompanying them on the ground during the airstrike. She says further details will not be released to protect operational security.