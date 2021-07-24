2021 thunder ride cruises through 19th year of fighting juvenile diabetes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Chad Erickson Memorial Thunder Ride for Juvenile Diabetes held its annual ride today in order to raise funds for families in need of financial assistance.

The ride consisted of six stops and roughly 170 pre-registered riders, with expectations of that amount doubling the day of the event.

With hopes of raising around $50,000, the funds gained would be distributed between dedicated accounts for both the Gundersen and Mayo Clinic health systems.

Funds are allocated as a result of a grant application for assistance and a "greatest need" basis for families struggling to pay for physician visits, pharmacological supplies, insulin pumps, and other needs associated with juvenile diabetes.

"It feels good to have everybody back in one spot because ultimately, at the end of the day, we're raising money for kids," says Jen Buchner, General Manager at Rod's Ride On Powersports.