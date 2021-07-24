Angels’ Sandoval has no-hitter through 7 against Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Minnesota Twins. Sandoval has struck out 10, walked a batter and hit one. He’s thrown 90 pitches at Target Field. The 24-year-old lefty has kept the Twins at bay with a combination of his sinker, changeup and slow curveball. Sandoval has made 26 career starts in the majors. He began the day with a 2-4 record and a 3.86 ERA this season.