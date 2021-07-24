Art Fair on the Green shines a spotlight on regional artists

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Myrick Park hosted the Art Fair on the Green this Saturday and gave dozens of artists the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Hundreds of people flocked to the park to see what the artists had to show. All forms of art were present at the event, everything from digital photography to ceramics. For many of the artist, this show is more than a way to sell their art. For Marcia Newquist, it is an opportunity to give back to her community.

Newquist is a jeweler. Her tent was filled with plenty of necklaces and earring of all styles. She got her start in jewelry fourteen years ago. After a surgery, she was stuck in bed for most of the day. She needed something to do, and she said she got into jewelry "by accident." Once a week, as she was recovering, her husband would take her to the craft store. They stocked up on beads and chains, and she got to work. Newquist recalled her first project, "I remember when I made my first necklace with the bead hanging from a chain, I was so proud of it." She has come a long way since then. Ten years ago, Newquist had her first booth at Art Fair on the Green, now she comes every year. Three years ago, she made the decision to start donating to the New Horizons charity in La Crosse. New Horizons is a shelter that serves victims of domestic abuse and sex trafficking. Newquist knew several people that had been victims of abuse, she saw how it affected their lives, and she knew she wanted to help area women recover. Now, she donates ten percent of every sale to New Horizons. The slogan of her jewelry shop now reads, "By Women, For Women, Supporting Women." You can visit her website here.

Art Fair on the Green also gives people the chance to embrace their heritage. Souvany Lor, a Hmong artist from Green Bay, sells traditional Hmong art. She has been part of Art Fair on the Green for about ten years. She used to sell with her mother, but now she runs the tent herself. Lor said her family had a big influence on her. She said, "The needlepoint stems from our culture, the women did a lot of the sewing. My mother and my grandmother did that while I was growing up." She says this art is a big part of who she is, and it helps her connect with her culture. Though she was born in America, her family comes from Laos. Lor said that not many people do this traditional art anymore, especially those in America. Every sale that Lor makes helps continue the legacy of traditional Hmong art, which Lor said is a testament to her mother, her grandmother, and all the other Hmong women before her. Now, every time she sets up a show, she said she thinks of her mom.

Newquist and Lor are just two of the many spectacular artists featured at Art on the Green. If you would like to participate in next year's event or check out this year's virtual version of the event, you can visit their website here.