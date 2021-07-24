At surreal Olympics, a careful dance to push Tokyo tourism
TOKYO (AP) — Olympics host cities often offer the tens of thousands of visiting journalists excursions to advertise their tourist destinations. But this time around, they are attempting to do so while keeping Olympic visitors within a carefully controlled bubble, cut off from Tokyo’s 14 million residents. The efforts include a lottery for nighttime tours to history museums and historic gardens, where journalists are required to pledge not to talk to locals.