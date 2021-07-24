Fire destroys workshop near Readstown

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WXOW) - A Friday morning fire destroys a shop outside of Readstown.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said their 9-1-1 Dispatch Center got a call at 8:52 a.m. reporting the fire at S8335 McKittrick Lane which is east of Readstown.

The sheriff's office said the fire started around a diesel motor and quickly spread throughout the rest of the building.

Along with Readstown Fire and EMS, five other area departments assisted with putting the fire out. Crews were at the location for more than five hours.

The shop was a total loss.