Hot and Humid conditions to Kick off the Weekend

Hot and Humid Saturday

It's a hot and humid start to the weekend with heat index values approaching the century mark. Expect mostly clear skies tonight in the region as high pressure starts to build across the region. Dew points will also be dropping tonight.

Less Humid Sunday

High pressure will be in control on Sunday which will allow for plentiful sunshine and hot conditions in the Coulee region. The good news on Sunday is that dew points will be lower (50s) so it won't be as humid.

Heat Continues with Isolated Thunderstorms Mid-Week

The heat will continue to be the main story as we start next week with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will be approaching 100 degrees again as we get to Tuesday and Wednesday. We could be dealing with record high temperatures Wednesday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening associated with a frontal boundary.

Pollen Forecast

Nettle counts will be low Sunday and Monday. Weed counts will be medium Sunday and Monday. Mold counts will be high Sunday and Monday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt