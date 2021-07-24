It’s a steamy weekend.

Weekend heat…

Southerly winds have delivered heat and humidity to the area over the last couple of days. High returned to the 90s on Friday and we are expecting more of the same this weekend. A weak front is coming through with a slight chance of early storms, but the rest of the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine.

Longer range outlook…

Our next 7 days will bring above normal readings, and the longer range outlooks favor more of the same. We will add to our number of 90 degree days over the next several days. Look for a slight chance of t-storms Wednesday and Thursday, but the developing drought shows signs of intensifying.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts low today, but will increase in the near future. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden