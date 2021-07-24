Local emergency workers practice rural rescues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine, or WARM, joined forces with Gundersen Health System at a farm in La Crosse on Saturday morning. They held a rural response course to help teach WARM students and local emergency response teams.

The course consisted of four hands-on demonstrations. The rescue teams went through each emergency scenario describing exactly how they would deal with each situation, from when they got in the scene to the emergency room. The goal of the course was to educate these students on not only how to react in rural situations, but to teach them the best ways to communicate through all stages of treatment. Communication is especially important in rural emergencies where many cases will involve several groups from first responders, to EMT's, to helicopters, to emergency room personnel.

Dr. Kimberly Lansing, a physician at Gundersen, ran the event. She emphasized how important it was to do training like this in a real location. She said, "We can all read about things in books, but actually getting there and seeing a little bit of the mud and blood, and getting a chance to actually take a tractor off of somebody and practice doing it without hurting yourself is invaluable." Lansing said that it is huge benefit to be able to practice these skills in a safe learning environment before using them in real life.

WARM student, Isaac Dzubay said that this training is important as a safe place to fail. He said, "You don't learn until you fail." This training is the best place for people like Dzubay to make mistakes, because it allows them to learn without the real life consequences. The professionals at the event shared many important tips for the trainees, but they also let them take charge of the situation. Dzubay said that the training was incredible. He said "This is a great experience, being here and having the scenarios to see and visualize and talk through, 'what did we miss here, what could we have done better, how are we gonna do this in the future, how can we communicate better.'" Dzubay added that this training will directly impact rural lives, and it will hopefully prepare the trainees so they can respond well when people need their help.