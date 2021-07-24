QB Rodgers’ uncertain status dominates Packers’ camp

The uncertain status of reigning MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is the center of attention as the Green Bay Packers get ready to open training camp. Rodgers already sat out the Packers’ mandatory minicamp amid reports he doesn’t want to play for Green Bay anymore. The three-time MVP hasn’t indicated whether he will report to training camp. The Packers will have to give Jordan Love a crash course this summer in case they need the 2020 first-round pick from Utah State to open the season as their starting quarterback.