Readstown structure destroyed in Friday morning fire

Readstown, Wis. - (WXOW) - Fire crews from six area departments worked to battle a Friday fire that destroyed a structure in rural Readstown.

The fire at S8335 McKittrick Lane was reported just before 9 a.m.

The fire started around a diesel motor in the shop of the structure and quickly spread through the building, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a news release.

Crews from Readstown, Viola, Richland Center, Soldiers Grove, Viroqua and La Farge responded and battled the blaze for more than five hours. The building, however, was a total loss.

Spears said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.