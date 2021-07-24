SHERIFF: Triple homicide victims identified

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Saturday morning that they've now identified the three victims in a triple homicide.

Three men, believed to be in their late 20s were found at the entrance to the Milestone Quarry at N6290 County Highway M between West Salem and Holmen in the Town of Hamilton early Friday morning when two workers arrived at the location. Friday evening, the sheriff said that one of the men was believed to be white and the other two Asian.

Sheriff Wolf said they were working last night and Saturday morning to notify family and next of kin. He said in a statement to WXOW that notifications should be completed by the afternoon. At that point, the names of the victims will be released.

Sheriff Wolf said that a dozen investigators are working on the case trying to determine the movements of the men in the day before they were found.

Authorities spent much of Friday at the scene.

Sheriff Wolf said autopsies are underway Saturday morning in Rochester.

Again, the sheriff's office is asking people in that area for help. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any security video between nighttime on July 22 and 5 a.m. on July 23, you can contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office at 608-785-9629, 608-785-7948, or Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477.

More information is expected Saturday afternoon. We will have the latest updates on WXOW.com