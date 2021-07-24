Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched in Hungary’s capital to voice their opposition to government measures seen as targeting LGBT people. Organizers of the annual Budapest Pride march predicted record crowds, and called on participants to express their opposition to recent laws passed by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban that they say stigmatize sexual minorities. A Pride spokesperson said this year’s march was a protest against a new law that bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors. The European Union has launched legal proceedings against Hungary for its policies. But some LGBT marchers said they plan to leave the country anyway due to the increased pressure they are facing.