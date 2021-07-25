2 Turkish soldiers killed in north Syria

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says two Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Syria. The ministry tweeted Sunday that a Turkish armored vehicle was attacked. Two soldiers were killed and two others were injured. The attack took place Saturday in the so-called Euphrates Shield area between the Turkish border and northern Aleppo. The ministry said it struck “terror” targets in retaliation. The statement didn’t say who attacked the soldiers but called them “terrorists.” Turkey launched its first cross-border operation into Syria in the summer of 2016 with the aim of clearing out the Islamic State group after several deadly bomb attacks in Turkey.