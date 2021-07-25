A Hot Sunday in Store for the Coulee Region

Another hot day

High pressure will be in control today which will allow for plentiful sunshine and hot conditions in the Coulee region. The good news is that dew points will be lower (50s) so it won't be as humid as yesterday.

Heat Continues with Isolated Thunderstorms Mid-Week

The heat will continue to be the main story as we start the upcoming week with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will be approaching 100 degrees again as we get to Tuesday and Wednesday. We could be dealing with record high temperatures Wednesday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening associated with a frontal boundary.

Pollen Forecast

Nettle counts will be low today and Monday. Weed counts will be medium today and Monday. Mold counts will be high today and Monday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt