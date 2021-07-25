China sends supplies to flooded area, rebuilds barriers

XINXIANG, China (AP) — Trucks carrying water and food are streaming into a city in central China after flooding killed at least 58 people while soldiers repaired flood barriers. Residents continued clearing away mud, wrecked cars and other debris Sunday. The record rains started Tuesday, and some neighborhoods still were waiting for water up to two meters deep to drain. Trucks dropped off instant noodles and other goods at a stadium in Xinxiang, 40 miles north of the metropolis of Zhengzhou in Henan province. The official Xinhua News Agency says losses were estimated at 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).