Curiosity, persistence and determination leads to successful “harp ministry”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration might be best known for around the clock prayer.

But, they've accomplished a number of significant contributions.

According to their website, they came to Milwaukee from Bavaria in 1849. In 1871, they came to La Crosse where constant prayer, or, perpetual adoration began seven years later.

In 1883, they became the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and in that same year, they built St. Francis Hospital.

The list of achievements are impressive and their service to others is always present.

For example, in 1990, Sister Malinda Gerke was asked to oversee religious services. Before she did, she explored a bit to learn what was available to her.

That's when it happened. In an attic, should found a harp in disrepair.

She wanted to fix it.

And that's where a journey she never planned began to take shape.

News 19 photographer Elizabeth Briggson and Dave Solie spoke with Sister Malinda recently, and learned more about what became a "harp ministry."

Sister Malinda would play at care facilities and hospitals, resulting in some amazing stories.

She now focuses her playing at the Mary of the Angels Chapel, Saint Rose Convent and San Damiano Chapel on the Viterbo University campus.

But if the opportunity presents itself, Sister Malinda says, she'd like to return to local hospitals, helping others find comfort in her music.