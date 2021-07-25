Divine transformation: Ex-Alaska strip club becomes church

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A strip club that once beckoned customers off a busy highway leading into Alaska’s largest city is now a church offering salvation instead of temptation. Linda Dunegan bought the building that used to house Fantasies on 5th in Anchorage. She’s now leasing the bottom floor to a new Baptist church, something she has prayed about for five years. The journey to savvy real estate investor with 19 properties in three states once seemed implausible for a girl barely surviving on a daily bowl of rice in her native Vietnam. Dunegan and her family escaped from the war-ravaged country in 1975. She says she thanks God for her family and her role with the start-up Open Door Baptist Church.