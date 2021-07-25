Fires ravage Italian island of Sardinia, forcing evacuations

MILAN (AP) — Fires are raging on Italy’s Mediterranean island of Sardinia, where nearly 400 people were evacuated overnight. Firefighters said several homes were damaged in the western interior region. Civil protection authorities said a first survey indicates 10,000 acres have been consumed by flames around Montiferru, near the center of the Italy’s second-largest island. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Firefighting efforts were being hampered by hot southwesterly winds, putting the fire danger level at “extreme.”