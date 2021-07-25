Hot and Dry Weather To Wrap Up The Weekend

Hot and Dry Sunday

High pressure was in control today which will allowed for plentiful sunshine and hot conditions in the Coulee region. Temperatures reached the 80s and 90s this afternoon. The good news is that dew points are lower (50s) so it wasn't as muggy as yesterday.

Heat continues with increasing thunderstorm chances

The heat will continue to be the main story as we start the upcoming week with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will be approaching 100 degrees again as we get to Tuesday and Wednesday. We could be dealing with record high temperatures Wednesday.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning associated with a trough. Another round of thunderstorms comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The SPC has issued a marginal risk (level 1) for severe weather on Tuesday in northeastern portions of the viewing area. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, hail, and damaging winds. We will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves. More storms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. We do cool down by the end of the week with temperatures in the 80s.

Pollen Forecast

Nettle counts will be low tomorrow and Tuesday. Weed counts will be medium tomorrow and Tuesday. Mold counts will be high tomorrow and Tuesday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt