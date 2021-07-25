Junglinster, Luxembourg could become La Crosse’s 8th sister city

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse might form its 8th sister city through a partnership with Luxembourg city Junglinster.

The "International Committee" needs to pass the sister city status at Monday night's council meeting and then it moves on to the City of La Crosse Common Council and Mayor Mitch Reynolds for final approval.

Luxembourg American Cultural Society members said adding Junglinster honors history, the future and several dual citizens who live in La Crosse.

Member James Birnbaum said it would increase travel between the two cities and that the idea came from an unlikely source--high school students.

"We're enhancing the future," Birnbaum said. "It's really triggered by the children. It was the teacher and students from Luxembourg at the high school level who engaged the teacher and the students in La Crosse, Wisconsin. What an opportunity to have the young people taking the lead."

Birnbaum said Luxembourg is geographically similar to La Crosse because its cities are surrounded by bluffs, a big river and their community is focused on education.

He said this would improve an environmental exchange student program for Aquinas High School, UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University.