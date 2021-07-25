Powerhouse US swim team shines with 6 medals, 1st US gold

TOKYO (AP) — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games with a gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Before the morning was done, the powerhouse U.S. team had claimed a total of six medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, quite a start for the world’s swimming superpower. Still, there was room for others to shine. Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui was the surprising winner of the men’s 400 freestyle. Japan’s Yui Ohashi thrilled the home nation with a victory in the women’s 400 IM. And the Australian women capped it off with a world record in the 4×100 free relay.