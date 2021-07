ST. CHARLES, MN. (WXOW) - La Crescent Legion Baseball advances to the state tournament after defeating Chatfield, 8-3 on Sunday.

Isaac Petersen took care of business on the mound only giving up three runs.

Braden Abnet hit a bases clearing double to solidify the win over Chatfield.

The state tournament will start on Friday, July 30th in Sacred Heart, MN.