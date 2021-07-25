On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe pic “Snake Eyes” lived up to its name. Although both are fresh offerings from major studios, moviegoers turned out in modest numbers on a weekend where there was the notable distraction of the Olympics as well as rising concerns about the Delta variant. Universal on Sunday said that “Old,” which cost $18 million to make, grossed an estimated $16.5 million. Paramount’s “Snake Eyes” origin story brought in an estimated $13.4 million in ticket sales against an $88 million production budget.