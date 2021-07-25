Pro-Hamas activists launch incendiary balloons into Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip have caused at least three blazes in southern Israel. The launches Sunday have raised the prospect of renewed Israeli strikes on the Hamas-run territory. Photos and video posted on social media showed Hamas-linked activists launching the balloons. The launches came two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. The Islamic militant group is upset that Israel has done little to ease a crippling blockade on the territory since the fighting ended and over delays in the resumption of Qatari aid to Gaza. Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has ordered airstrikes in response to previous balloon launches.