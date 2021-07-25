Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties

TIANJIN, China (AP) — America’s No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the countries with two top Foreign Ministry officials. Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, will hold separate meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of U.S.-China relations, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a closed-off resort hotel in the city of Tianjin. She is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office six months ago. Relations between the countries deteriorated sharply under former President Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity, human rights and other issues.