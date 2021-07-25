Ship hunts foreign ships doing work reserved for US crews

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Offshore energy service companies are out to find foreign-flagged ships hauling pipeline parts and other equipment from U.S. ports and delivering or installing them in U.S. waters. The Offshore Marine Service Association has launched a ship to gather photos and videos of ships that it considers are violating a law requiring U.S. vessels to carry cargo between U.S. locations, or exploiting what the association calls illegal loopholes. Association president and CEO Aaron Smith says the ship will operate both in the Gulf of Mexico and in wind fields off the East Coast. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol declined to comment.