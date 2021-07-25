Spaniards put faith in COVID-19 vaccines even as cases surge

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has an important asset as it tries to stamp out a wave of infections that is steadily filling hospitals with younger COVID-19 patients. That’s widespread public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines. Spain was like its fellow European Union members at first. The country got off to a slow start in administering shots compared to Britain and the United States. But Spain quickly made up ground once vaccine deliveries started flowing to meet demand. More than 24 million Spaniards are fully vaccinated. That represents 53% of the adult population. Spain has very few vaccine skeptics unlike other countries. Nearly 90% of respondents under age 35 in one poll said they wanted to get vaccinated.