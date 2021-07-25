Vikings sign receiver/returner Dede Westbrook, agency says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook. He brings some needed depth at the position and another option for a punt returner. Westbrook’s agency announced the news on Twitter. The product of Oklahoma was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2017. He caught one pass and played in two games last year. The Vikings are set with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen at the top two spots, but there’s plenty of room behind them for another wide receiver to emerge as a solid No. 3 option.