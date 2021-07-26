4 killed, 4 injured in south central Minnesota crash

LE CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Four people have died and four others have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in south central Minnesota. Sheriff’s officials say seven people from California were in a Ford Expedition that collided with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say four people in the Expedition were killed and three passengers in the SUV were injured, as was the driver of the pickup. The SUV driver, 54-year-old John St. John, of Piedmont, California, and three passengers, 56-year-old Jill St. John, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy died in the crash. A 41-year-old woman and two boys, ages 9 and 15, were injured, as was the 41-year-old pickup driver.