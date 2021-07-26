All a blur as Canada’s MacNeil claims 2 medals at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Races often end in a blur for Canada’s Maggie MacNeil because she wears glasses outside the pool but doesn’t use contacts or prescription goggles when swimming. It takes a second or two for the picture to become clear after she’s touched the wall and tries to focus in on the results board. That happened Monday at the Olympics. It took her a few seconds to realize she had finished first in the 100-meter butterfly. It was her second medal in two days in Tokyo and further signs of a revival for Canadian swimming.