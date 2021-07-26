Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant

FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) — A racetrack announcer who was fired by an Iowa track after a racist rant was back behind the microphone last weekend in southern Minnesota. Lon Oelke announced a race at Fairmont Raceway on Friday — but not to the standing ovation that track promoter Jon McCorkell promised. McCorkell said Oelke was uncomfortable with that idea. Still, McCorkell says Oelke has support in the area and he will stand by him. Last week, the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, cut ties with Oelke after he went on a racist rant earlier this month against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem. Oelke was not available for comment to the Star Tribune during Friday’s race.